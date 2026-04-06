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US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified

US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran
US gas prices hit 4-year high amid Trump’s latest military threat to Iran

Gas prices across the United States have climbed to their highest level in nearly four years wit the national average recently surpassing $4.00 per gallon.

This sharp increase is largely fueled by global crude oil prices jumping above $100 per barrel, a direct result of ongoing military conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Amidst these rising costs, tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified.


US President Donald Trump recently issued a forceful and profane ultimatum on social media demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday.

He warned of severe consequences if this demand is not met explicitly stating:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

Further emphasizing the gravity of the threat, he added, “Open the f***** strait, you crazy bastards or you’ll be living in Hell – Just Watch!”

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