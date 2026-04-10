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Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East

‘Did we destroy Iranian Shaheds? Yes, we did,’ said Zelensky

Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East
Zelensky confirms Ukraine intercepted Iranian Shahed drones in Middle East

President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukrainian military personnel took part in active combat operations to shoot down Iranian-made Shahed drones in several Middle Eastern countries during the recent regional conflict.

In a statement released Friday, Zelensky confirmed that 228 Ukrainian experts were deployed to help partners counter the same suicide drones that Russia frequently uses to strike Ukraine.

The President emphasised that these were not simulations drills, stating, “This was not about a training mission or exercise but about support in building a modern air defense system that can actually work.”

Using domestically produced interceptor drones, Ukrainian teams successfully neutralized threats across multiple nations.


Zelensky noted the effectiveness of his troops, asking, “Did we destroy Iranian Shaheds? Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several.”

In exchange for this high-tech defense support, Ukraine is receiving critical resources including oil, diesel and specialized interceptor missile to protect its own energy grid.

Zelensky described the strategic partnership as a win-win for global security, remarking, “We are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country’s resilience. This is far more than simply receiving money.”

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