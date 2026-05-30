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'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata

Karisma Kapoor has embraced one of the most serious roles of her career in the upcoming series, 'Brown'

Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata
'Brown' trailer: Karisma Kapoor sparks buzz as disturbed cop chasing serial killer in Kolkata

Karisma Kapoor is set to return on screen as an alcoholic cop in her upcoming OTT series Brown.

The neo-noir psychological crime thriller, set in Kolkata, will see Karisma embracing a far darker and emotionally charged role, unlike the soft characters audiences are used to associate with the actress.

As per the Brown trailer, Karisma stars as Rita Brown, a once-respected police officer now consumed by alcoholism and trauma as she investigates a brutal murder case.

Rita's life takes a major turn when the daughter of a powerful businessman is murdered, forcing her back into active duty.

As investigation unfolds, Rita teams up with Inspector Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), a grieving widower struggling with survivor's guilt.

The pair teamed up to track a serial killer, whose crimes are rooted in terrifying and disturbing ideas linked to morality and punishment.

Discussing her new role, Karisma said, "Rita Brown is unlike any character I've played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her."

"Over the years, I've played many strong women, but Rita's strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage. Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that's what made the journey so personal and transformative for me."

Helmed by Abhinay Deo, Brown will premiere on June 5 on ZEE5.

Watch 'Brown' trailer here:



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