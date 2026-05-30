Blue Moon May 2026: When and how to see it

Sky-watchers are in for a treat this weekend as a rare celestial event graces the night sky.
If you look up tonight, May 30, you will see a nearly full bright moon but the official peak of this lunar event occurs early tomorrow morning.
Astronomers have confirmed that the next full moon - a rare “Blue Moon” – will reach peak illumination at 4:45 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 31, 2026.
This event is unique because it marks the second full moon within a single calendar month following the “Flower Moon” that rose on May 1.
Experts emphasize that the name is strictly a timing designation noting that “blue moons have nothing to do with color.”
Because this full moon coincides with the moon’s apogee – its farthest point from Earth in its orbit – it is also being classified as a “micromoon.”
As sky-watchers have observed, this means “it will appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.”
While monthly blue moons occur roughly every 2.5 years, this specific occurrence provides a perfect reason to step outside before the month concludes.
Whether you view it as a Blue Moon or a micromoon, it remains a beautiful, noteworthy highlight of our spring night sky.