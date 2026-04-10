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US Vice President JD Vance departs for Pakistan ahead of peace talks

The negotiations between US and Iran, are likely to occur over the weekend, come amid escalating violence in Lebanon

US Vice President JD Vance departs for Pakistan ahead of peace talks
US Vice President JD Vance departs for Pakistan ahead of peace talks

US Vice President JD Vance has already headed towards Islamabad, Pakistan to participate in high-stakes in high-stakes negotiations with Iran to permanently end the intense regional conflict.

Speaking before boarding Air Force Two, Vance stated he was “looking forward to negotiations” that are scheduled this weekend and stressed that the US would engage constructively if Iran acts in “good faith.”


However, he warned Washington would strongly react if Tehran fails to cooperate.

The negotiations, which are likely to occur over the weekend, come amid escalating violence in Lebanon.

Israeli air hits have claimed the lives of nearly 300 individuals and injured over 1,100 in recent nationwide attacks, escalating fears of wider regional instability.

Notably, the negotiations follow a fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, brokered by Pakistan.

Though Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif‘s ceasefire announcement included Lebanon as well; however, both the U.S. and Israel have suggested otherwise.

Lebanese officials stated they will only join separate negotiations with Israel if a ceasefire is first established.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump criticised Iran’s handling of the Strait of Hormuz, adding further tension to a fragile situation.

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