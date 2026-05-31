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Kate Middleton distances herself as Prince William, Harry reunion talk grows

Prince William and Prince Harry might reunite in the United Kingdom in July of this year

Kate Middleton distances herself as Prince William, Harry reunion talk grows
Kate Middleton distances herself as Prince William, Harry reunion talk grows

King Charles III might be planning to reunite estranged brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, but Kate Middleton has stepped away from the possible reunion.

The Princess of Wales, who once wanted to welcome the Duke of Sussex, but now has taken a “not my circus, not my monkeys” approach as the reunion talks grow.

According to multiple media reports, His Majesty, who is suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, is eyeing a reunion between William and Harry in the summer of this year.

Kate, 44, who has always been rumoured to be the glue holding the royals together, also signalled red after learning Harry’s intention towards his father.

Last year in May, the estranged royal member told the BBC that he wanted to make things right with his family because he did "not know how much longer my father has."

"I’d like to mend fences because we just don’t know how long [my father] has to live," Harry, 41, said in his interview.

A royal expert, Christopher Andersen, recently revealed to Fox News Digital that Kate "would not give up" trying to reunite Harry with her husband, William, even after the Duke’s bombshell publication, Spare.

But the final break came after he made a blunt statement about his cancer-stricken father publicly.

"The final straw came really shortly after the king was diagnosed with cancer, when Harry said," the insider noted.

For those unaware, Prince Harry might visit the UK in July, and there has been intense speculation regarding his plans to improve relationships with his family. 

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