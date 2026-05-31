Here's why three players ejected before Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels 

Ahead of the first pitch between the Tampa Bay Rays and the LA Angels, three players were ejected by the third-base umpire.
The Rays pitchers Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez and the Angels pitcher Brent Suter were ejected after they remained on the field after the conclusion of the national anthem instead of returning to the dugout and engaged in a standoff.
Explaining the situation, the official Major League Baseball media outlet, MLB.com said, "Three players were ejected before Tampa Bay starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen even threw the first pitch."
"Angels relief pitcher Brent Suter, along with Rays pitcher Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez, both on the injured list, remained on the field long after the last notes of the US national anthem had faded," noted the outlet.
It added, "Eventually, before the game started, third-base umpire Lance Barrett ordered all three players to leave.
Wilson and Rodriguez continued standing with their hands over their chests alongside the Rays' mascots even after the national anthem ended.
Mirroring the players, the Angels pitcher also remained on the field and only left after they received ejection orders.
It was highlighted that the standoff was a playful gesture, as the Rays pitchers were ineligible to play in the game anyways due to being on the injured list.
Moreover, Suter, who marked a 1-2 record with 3 holds and a 4.25 ERA in 21 games, was "unlikely to pitch in this game anyway", said MLB.com.
The Rays lost 3-14 to the Angels in the game held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.