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Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp

President Trump is set to kick off the 250th anniversary celebrations after musicians backed out of the concert

Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp
Trump calls out artists who pulled out of concert, suggests complete revamp

President Donald Trump has called out artists who dropped out of the 250th anniversary concert and suggested a complete revamp of the event.

On Saturday, May 30, the US president said that he was best suited to replace the musicians, claiming that only he could draw a significant crowd.

The summer concert was meant to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US; however, several musical guests announced they are backing out of the event due to its ties to Trump.

Dubbed "The Great American State Fair", the event is a 16-day celebration from June 25 to July 10, with performances, stage pavilions, exhibits, and rides.

"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In his statement, Trump called the musicians who backed out "highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists'" and referred to himself as the "Number One Attraction anywhere in the World".


"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," penned the president.

Organisers of the event, which is expected to take place on Washington's National Mall, reacted to the president's comments in a statement saying they were "excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24".

Trump's social media update came a day after multiple musicians, who were introduced to headline the concert by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership backed by the Trump administration, dropped out of the concert, including Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, Grammy-winning rapper Young MC and Funk and soul band the Commodores.

The artists who still plan to attend include Flo Rida, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli and rapper Vanilla Ice.

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