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Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal

The Princess of York breaks silence after she lost key charity role amid Andrew's escalating controversies

Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal
Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal 

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence after stepping down from a big charity role. 

The York of Princess has seemingly paid the price of being a daughter of disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, as she stepped back from one of her influential roles in the monarchy.

Just one day after she took a step back from King Charles III’s charity foundation, Eugenie, 36, turned to her Instagram account to celebrate his youngest son, Ernest's 3rd birthday.

"Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger-loving, hat-wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy, Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile," Her Royal Highness, who is currently pregnant with her third child, said in a caption. 

This post marked her first when Eugenie decided to leave King's Foundation rather than being "dropped" by His Majesty in the aftermath of her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing investigation.

Last year in May, the 77-year-old British monarch appointed his beloved niece as a mentor to the "35 under 35" initiative, which aimed to support young leaders across the fashion, architecture, and environmental activism industries.

But now, just a year later, due to a dramatic shift in their dynamics with the royal family, Eugenie sacrificed her senior working role.

She also had stepped down from the Anti-Slavery International in March following her father’s arrest by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Despite the career and personal setbacks, Princess Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, share a close bond with their uncle, King Charles III, and they might attend Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips’s, high-profile wedding next month. 

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