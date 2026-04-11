Eric Swalwell denies sexual assault allegations as key support crumbles

Eric Swalwell's campaign for California governor faces a major blow after prominent supporters withdrew their support amid severe allegations.
On Friday, April 10, the congressmember denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice and suggested they were part of an attack due to his campaign's momentum.
In a statement, Swalwell noted, "These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the frontrunner for governor."
"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public — as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies," he added.
Swalwell was among the leading Democrats in the race to replace outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom; however, within hours after the denial of accusations, his leading supporters, including Sen. Adam Schiff, dropped their endorsements and called for his exit from the race.
Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential candidate, said in a statement, "As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously."
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has not endorsed in the race, said the "serious allegations" must be investigated.
A former aide to Swalwell told the San Francisco Chronicle that she had sexual encounters with the Democratic candidate when she was working for him and alleged that he sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent.
The woman, who worked for Swalwell from 2019 until 2021, said she did not go to police because she was afraid she would not be believed.
Moreover, CNN reported on sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell from four women.
A second woman told the outlet that Swalwell kissed her without her consent in public and that she drank heavily with him before ending up in his hotel room, with no recollection of the prior events.
Ally Sammarco, a third woman who is a Democratic influencer, said Swalwell sent her unsolicited photos of his penis, while a fourth said he sent her unsolicited videos of his penis.
In a video addressing the allegations, Swalwell said, "I've certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife and to her- I apologise deeply for putting her in this position."
When asked by a reporter on Tuesday, "Did you ever behave inappropriately with female staffers?" he responded, "No, no, it's false."
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and California Rep. Adam Gray also said they are yanking their support. Mark Ramos, who heads the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, called on Swalwell to end his campaign.
Key labor unions, including the California Service Employees International Union and the California Teachers Association, announced that they are suspending their support, while the California Federation of Labor Unions said it's "acting urgently" on next steps.
About Eric Swalwell
Eric Swalwell, originally from Iowa, was elected in 2012 and represents a House district east of San Francisco.
He launched a presidential run in April 2019 but shut it down a few months later.
Swalwell, who is married and has three children, is best known as a House manager in President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial during his first term in early 2021.