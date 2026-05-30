News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition

Charles Spencer and his wife, Cat Jarman, are growing their little family, days after tying the knot in Arizona

Charles Spencer introduces surprise baby days after welcoming new family addition
Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition

Charles Spencer has received a surprise of a lifetime shortly after tying the knot with Car Jarman.

A week after welcoming "the first" cria at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, the late Princess Diana's brother shared that they have welcomed another surprise addition to their little family.

On Saturday, May 30, the Earl revealed that an alpaca, who did not seem pregnant till last night, gave birth to a female cria, catching everyone in a delightful surprise.

Sharing a click of the newborn, Charles penned, "A surprise today in our alpaca world: Andora, who seemed not to be pregnant even yesterday, gave birth to this little poppet just not..."


"The father is called The Big Bopper, and we feared he had sadly failed to deliver this time. How wrong we were," he added.

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle shared that they have yet to name the baby alpaca.

Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on May 15, and they shared the exciting news with stunning wedding photographs taken in front of Cathedral Rock in Sedona.

About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman first met when he was asked to review her 2021 nonfiction bestseller River Kings, and from then on they continued working together.

The pair tied the knot nearly two years after the Earl announced that he was divorcing his third wife, Canadian philanthropist Karen, in June 2024.

Notably, their split was finalised in December 2025 after Jarman filed a lawsuit against the Countess.

The archaeologist alleged misuse of private information and claimed that Karen disclosed her MS diagnosis in a lawsuit. The case was settled in late 2025.

Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional
Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional
Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony
Peter Phillips plans special nod to first wedding at his second marriage ceremony
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant
Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant
Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement
Princess Eugenie’s quiet foundation exit comes after major personal announcement
King Charles, Queen Camilla announce major change ahead of historic Royal tradition
King Charles, Queen Camilla announce major change ahead of historic Royal tradition
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Duchess Sophie attends special Hampshire charity event ahead of major milestone
Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource
Princess Kate's charity drops game-changing parenting resource
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Charles Spencer hosts estate gathering after welcoming new family member
Royal Family breaks silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Royal Family breaks silence on former Queen Margrethe's health struggles
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
Prince Harry urged to quit African charity over 'rape and torture' claims
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis
King Harald provides major update amid Norwegian Royal crisis

Popular News

Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition

Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition
29 minutes ago
US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027

US, UK, Australia unveil plan to build underwater drones by 2027
50 minutes ago
Kanye West, Travis Scott Italy shows axed amid protest fears

Kanye West, Travis Scott Italy shows axed amid protest fears
an hour ago