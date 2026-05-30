Charles Spencer introduces 'surprise baby' days after welcoming new family addition

Charles Spencer has received a surprise of a lifetime shortly after tying the knot with Car Jarman.
A week after welcoming "the first" cria at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, the late Princess Diana's brother shared that they have welcomed another surprise addition to their little family.
On Saturday, May 30, the Earl revealed that an alpaca, who did not seem pregnant till last night, gave birth to a female cria, catching everyone in a delightful surprise.
Sharing a click of the newborn, Charles penned, "A surprise today in our alpaca world: Andora, who seemed not to be pregnant even yesterday, gave birth to this little poppet just not..."
"The father is called The Big Bopper, and we feared he had sadly failed to deliver this time. How wrong we were," he added.
Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle shared that they have yet to name the baby alpaca.
Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on May 15, and they shared the exciting news with stunning wedding photographs taken in front of Cathedral Rock in Sedona.
About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman
Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman first met when he was asked to review her 2021 nonfiction bestseller River Kings, and from then on they continued working together.
The pair tied the knot nearly two years after the Earl announced that he was divorcing his third wife, Canadian philanthropist Karen, in June 2024.
Notably, their split was finalised in December 2025 after Jarman filed a lawsuit against the Countess.
The archaeologist alleged misuse of private information and claimed that Karen disclosed her MS diagnosis in a lawsuit. The case was settled in late 2025.