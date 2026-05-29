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Rep. Tom Kean Jr. return to Congress after health leave

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. expects to return to Congress soon following an undisclosed medical leave

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. return to Congress after health leave
Rep. Tom Kean Jr. return to Congress after health leave

Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey is poised to return to Congress in the coming weeks following an extended period away from Capitol Hill.

The 57-year-old congressman has not cast a vote in the House since March 5, missing over 100 votes due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The prolonged absence initially sparked significant concern among his colleagues with some describing the situation as “complete radio silence” after their calls and texts went unanswered.

While his office maintained that he was simply “addressing a personal health matter,” the lack of public appearances led to widespread speculation and criticism from Democratic primary challengers.


However, recent updates have been more optimistic. Kean recently shared that his “doctors are confident that I’m on the road to a full recovery.”

His father, former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean Sr., echoed this sentiment, stating that his son is “under the care of a doctor” and that “they all agree he’s going to be fine.”

Although he has been absent from the floor, Kean remains committed to his reelection campaign in New Jersey’s 7th District, a key swing seat for the Republican effort to maintain their House majority this November.

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