President Donald Trump has announced that a potential deal to resolve the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is “largely negotiated.”
The agreement currently being finalized, aims to end the months-long closure of the critical waterway and the associated U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.
Since February 2026, the Strait – a vital artery for global energy – has been effectively closed to commercial shipping due to military tensions and retaliatory blockades between the U.S and Iran.
The disruption has triggered severe global supply chain issues and spikes in energy prices.
While specific terms remain under wraps, Trump confirmed plans to ease military pressure, stating in a recent announcement that “the U.S. would be lifting its Naval blockade of Iranian ports and ships linked to the regime.”
Officials suggest the deal serves as a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE” between the nations. Despite this optimism, previous diplomatic efforts have stalled due to last-minute disputes.
Negotiators are now racing to finalize the details within the coming days. If successful, the reopening would mark a significant de-escalation in the conflict that has rattled global markets for over three months.