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Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been making headlines due to their budding romance since April 2026

Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordis romance: What to know
Justin Biber played key role in Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's romance: What to know 

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are doing their best to keep their new romance out of the spotlight, which began thanks to Justin Bieber.

As reported by Page Six, sources have shared that the Baby hitmaker played cupid and brought the pair together in the first place.

The Euphoria star and Kendall were first seen making out at Justin's Coachella afterparty in April, and the pair were encouraged to explore their possible bond by Justin and Hailey Bieber and their mutual friends.

While their romance has been widely reported, the pair are still keen to hide from the paps' lens, as they were seen trying to hide their faces in an SUV on May 16 in LA, with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet joining them in the back seat.

As per the insiders, following high-profile relationships with Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, Jenner wants to keep her relationship with the Frankenstein star private for as long as possible.

"She knows the more public the relationship, the more complicated it becomes. She's trying to have a real relationship versus something that is a public spectacle," a source shared.

Moreover, the new couple were spotted over Memorial Day weekend with match makers Hailey and Justin at the five-star Santa Barbara San Ysidro Ranch hotel.

Besides that, Jacob Elordi is also making headlines as the next potential James Bond in the new movie, which for now is known as "Bond 26".

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