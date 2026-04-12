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Golden eagles set to return to England after 150 years amid 'recovery zones' discovery

The government has provided £1 million for the golden eagles' recovery programme after a key study

Golden eagles set to return to England after 150 years amid recovery zones discovery
Golden eagles set to return to England after 150 years amid 'recovery zones' discovery 

Golden eagles could be making their historic return to the skies of England after more than 150 years.

The majestic bird of prey with a 2-metre wingspan has been notably absent from England since the last golden eagle died in 2015 after living alone in the Lake District.

Their decline was mainly due to sheep farmers and gamekeepers seeing them as a threat to their livestock and game birds.

They are occasionally seen in areas such as Northumberland, crossing from southern Scotland, where there is a growing population of the birds.

However, a study by Forestry England, published on Sunday, April 12, found that England now has the capacity to support golden eagle populations once again.

The paper identified eight potential "recovery zones" as the most suitable areas, mostly in the north of England, although it could take more than a decade until breeding populations are established in the area.

In response to the study, the environment secretary, Emma Reynolds, approved £1 million in additional species recovery funding to help pave the way for a programme that could lead to juveniles aged six to eight weeks released as early as next year.

Reynolds noted, "This government is committed to protecting and restoring our most threatened native wildlife – and that includes bringing back iconic species like the golden eagle."

In southern Scotland, golden eagle populations have recovered to record numbers because of a major project to restore their populations in the area. 

Satellite tracking indicates that some of these translocated birds have already begun to fly across the border and explore northern England.

While Forestry England hopes that the Scottish birds could be seen across northern England within 10 years, it will take much longer for breeding golden eagles to become established in England.

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