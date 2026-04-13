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Trump orders US Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail

The move follows the collapse of high-stakes ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad

Trump orders US Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
Trump orders US Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail

Tensions in the Middle East reached a breaking point today, April 13, 2026, as President Donald Trump ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

This move follows the collapse of high-stakes ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad, where US and Iranian officials failed to agree on the future of Tehran’s nuclear program.

While Iran has already been restricting the waterway and charging heavy tolls, the US is now launching its own mission to stop all ships dealing with Iranian ports.


In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared, “Effective immediately, the United States Navy will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.”

He accused Iran of “EXTORTION” for charging tolls and warned that “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage.”

The US Central Command confirmed the blockade begins at 10 a.m. EDT today. Though aimed at Iranian trade, the move has sent oil prices soaring.

Trump remains defiant warning that any interference will be met with overwhelming force, stating: “Any Iranian who fires at us or at peaceful vessels will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

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