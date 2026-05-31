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Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt step out in Paris for romantic date night

Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift
Brad Pitt enjoys cozy outing with Ines de Ramon amid ongoing family rift 

Brad Pitt has seemingly woken up and smelled the coffee amid the ongoing family drama! 

After the heartbreaking move made by two of his adopted children, the F1 star has stepped out with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

On Friday, May 29th, Pitt, 61, took his current love interest, de Ramon, 33, on a romantic date to attend Red Hot Chilli Peppers concert in Paris.

Just one day after his adopted son, Maddox, 24, dropped Pitt from his name, the Fight Club actor appeared, realizing the truth and facing the harsh reality in the best way possible.

During the date night, the critically acclaimed Hollywood actor appeared unbothered by the recent developments in the family feud.

The father of six wore a bright blue button-down shirt with purple pants, which he coordinated with matching shoes and sunglasses.

For her part, the jewellery designer looks chic in a long-sleeved shirt with brown pants.

This sighting marked their first following Maddoxx's sharp move against his father, with whom he has been estranged since 2014.

Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 50, share six children (three adopted and three biological): Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline from their past marriage.

Notably, Maddox has snubbed his father as he followed in the footsteps of his sister, Zahara, who recently introduced herself without Pitt at her graduation ceremony.

At the time, sources claimed that the actor was not even invited to the event due to the ongoing family tensions with his children.

This distant behaviour by his children has reportedly left Brad Pitt shattered, as he wanted to mend his broken ties with his children despite settling his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie in December 2024.

So far, neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie has responded to the ongoing family feud. 

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