Spurs to play NBA Finals against Knicks: Rematch of 1999

The San Antonio Spurs have reached the NBA Finals with a 111-103 win over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Saturday night, May 30, the Spurs defeated Oklahoma City in a nail-biting Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals, securing their first return to the finals since 2014.
The Spurs are set to face the New York Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1999.
NBA rematch of 1999
San Antonio will meet the Knicks in the NBA Finals at home on Wednesday, which will serve as the major throwback, as the teams have previously met in the finals once before, with San Antonio bagging the 1999 NBA Championship in five games.
The Spurs were led to the spectacular victory due to the standout performances from key players, including Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama, who had 22 points and seven rebounds, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Western Conference finals.
"He has such a vision in my opinion of who he wants to be as a person and as a player," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "And the commitment and investment that he puts into that vision, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before."
The Wednesday final will see the Spurs aiming to score their sixth championship title, while the Knicks are eyeing their first title since 1973.