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Peru Election Results 2026: Delayed after voting extension in Lima and US

Voters are primarily focused on rising crime and political instability

  • By Web Desk
Peru Election Results 2026: Delayed after voting extension in Lima and US
Peru Election Results 2026: Delayed after voting extension in Lima and US

Election officials have extended voting by an extra day for thousands of citizens delaying the final results of Sunday’s presidential race.

The decision came after logistical failures left more than 52,000 residents in Lima and thousands more in the United States, specifically in Orlando and New Jersey, unable to cast their ballots on time.

The delay adds more tension to an already crowded race featuring 35 candidates.

Voters are primarily focused on rising crime and political instability having seen nine presidents in the last decade.

Voters are primarily focused on rising crime and political instability
Voters are primarily focused on rising crime and political instability

While waiting in line, voter Heidy Justiniano highlighted the public’s desperation, stating:

“There’s so much crime, so many robberies on every corner; a bus driver was killed. What matters most to us right now is safety, the lives of every person.”

Despite the high stakes, many remain skeptical of the political class. Justiniano added, “Politicians don’t always keep their promises. This time we have to choose our president wisely so that he can improve Peru.”

With a runoff election in June virtually certain, authorities hope the extended voting period will ensure every voice is heard before the first-round winners are officially announced.

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