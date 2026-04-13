Australia appoints Susan Coyle as first female army chief in 125-year history

In a landmark decision, Australia has appointed Lieutenant General Susan Coyle as the first woman to lead its army in its 125-year history.
The announcement made on Monday, April 13, 2026, marks a major shift in the nation’s military leadership.
Coyle, a veteran with nearly 40 years of service, will officially take command in July replacing Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the move as a defining moment for the country stating, “From July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army’s 125-year history.”
Coyle’s career includes high-level roles in Afghanistan and the Middle East, as well as leading the military’s cyber and space commands.
Defence Minister Richard Marles described the appointment as a “deeply historic moment” that would inspire future generation.
He noted that Coyle’s rise is especially meaningful for representation, quoting her directly by saying, “As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see.”
For her part, Coyle expressed gratitude for the opportunity saying her varied career “provides a strong foundation for the responsibilities of command and the trust placed in me.”