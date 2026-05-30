Prince William clarifies his stance after King Charles' bid to repair ties with Harry, Meghan 

Prince William has reportedly not been satisfied with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III's rising steps towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been away from the United Kingdom since 2020, have been eyeing a reunion with His Majesty after years of estrangement.
However, the 77-year-old British monarch also seemingly planned a bid to repair broken ties with Harry and Meghan and their two adorable kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with whom the King never met.
Despite King Charles having developed a soft corner for the exiled Prince and his family, the future King seems unhappy with his father's approach, especially after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal.
An insider recently revealed that the Prince of Wales has been advised not to include his younger brother and his wife in the monarchy when he takes over the British throne.
"The moment he does get control, whether that's officially taking the throne or just finally getting (Charles) to come around to seeing his way and booting them out, the curtain is going to come down on Harry and Meghan," the tipster told The Examiner.
Furthermore, the source added, "William will do it with great pleasure. No doubt (they) are watching with great envy."
William, 43, did not want to repeat the history, which Charles did due to his "sibling love" and kindness towards his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The future monarch believed the kindness of his father has thrown his uncle, Andrew, into the utter shame and Charles' soft corner for his younger brother is the actual reason for the ruptured image of the British monarchy, which he want to avoid during his time.
For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last met with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, at the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.