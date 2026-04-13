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Keir Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Iran naval blockade

Starmer emphasised that the UK is focused on de-escalation rather than offensive action

Keir Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Iran naval blockade
Keir Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Iran naval blockade

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that Britain will not participate in President Donald Trump’s military blockade of Iranian ports despite mounting diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Speaking on Monday, Starmer emphasised that the UK is focused on de-escalation rather than offensive action.

The US blockade scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, follows the collapse of weekend peace talks in Pakistan.

While President Trump claimed on social media that allies would assist the US Navy in “cleaning out” the region, Starmer has drawn a firm line to protect British national interests.


“We’re not supporting the blockade” Starmer told BBC Radio 5 Live. “My decision has been very clearly that whatever the pressure – and there’s been some considerable pressure – we’re not getting dragged into the war.”

The Prime Minister noted that while the UK has significant “mine-sweeping capability” in the region, those assets are strictly for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade to lower energy costs.

He insisted that Britain will only act on a “clear, lawful basis and a clear thought-through plan” distinguishing the UK’s diplomatic approach from the US military strategy.

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