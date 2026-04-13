News
News

US begins blockade of ports in Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns 'severe' action

Trump warns Iran's 'fast attack ships' to stay away from US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

US begins blockade of ports in Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns severe action
US begins blockade of ports in Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns 'severe' action

US navy has started blocking ports in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran threatens “severe” response.

According to CNBC, the US on Monday, April 13, said it began blocking ships from entering or exiting Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, attempting to ratchet up pressure on Iran to reopen the key oil route after peace negotiations collapsed.

As the 10 am ET deadline passed for the blockade to take effect, President Donald Trump warned Iran’s “fast attack ships” not to come near the US forces enforcing the closure.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal.”


Trump had announced the blockade plan Sunday in a social media post slamming Iran for refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions and accusing Tehran of “WORLD EXTORTION” by continuing to throttle traffic through the strait.

The US blockade applies to “any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

The US Central Command later added the caveat that American forces “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports. The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.”

US stocks sank and oil prices surged ahead of the blockade.

Pope Leo XIV hits back at Trump’s ‘weak’ comments, urges ‘justice and dignity’
Pope Leo XIV hits back at Trump’s ‘weak’ comments, urges ‘justice and dignity’
Tucker Carlson antisemitism claims on US policy trigger Jewish condemnation
Tucker Carlson antisemitism claims on US policy trigger Jewish condemnation
Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous'
Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous'
Peterborough stabbing: Four teens arrested after 16-year-old killed
Peterborough stabbing: Four teens arrested after 16-year-old killed
Keir Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Iran naval blockade
Keir Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Iran naval blockade
Australia appoints Susan Coyle as first female army chief in 125-year history
Australia appoints Susan Coyle as first female army chief in 125-year history
US flight cancellations and delays today: Thousands stranded across major hubs
US flight cancellations and delays today: Thousands stranded across major hubs
Peru Election Results 2026: Delayed after voting extension in Lima and US
Peru Election Results 2026: Delayed after voting extension in Lima and US
Super Typhoon Sinlaku: Category 5 storm becomes 2nd strongest on record
Super Typhoon Sinlaku: Category 5 storm becomes 2nd strongest on record
Trump orders US Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
Trump orders US Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks fail
Trump says he is ‘not a fan of Pope Leo XIV’ in latest remarks
Trump says he is ‘not a fan of Pope Leo XIV’ in latest remarks
Hungary Election Results 2026: Peter Magyar’s Tisza party outs Viktor Orban in supermajority win
Hungary Election Results 2026: Peter Magyar’s Tisza party outs Viktor Orban in supermajority win

Popular News

Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up

Rajpal Yadav recalls losing 'Om Shanti Om' role SRK requested for him due to major mix-up
58 minutes ago
US begins blockade of ports in Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns 'severe' action

US begins blockade of ports in Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns 'severe' action
an hour ago
Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
2 hours ago