News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam dream shatters again after shock third-round defeat at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak 

Novak Djokovic shared a heartfelt message for Joao Fonseca after stunning defeat at the French Open.

The Serbain tennis star’s dreams for the record 25th Grand Slam shattered once again on Friday, May 29, after he was stunned by 19-year-old Brazilian in the third round of the tournament in Paris.

With Carlos Alcaraz injured and Jannik Sinner suffering a surprise defeat on Thursday, the 39-year-old became a big favorite for the title and everyone was hoping to see Djokovic lifting his 25th major trophy.

Djokovic loses five-set thriller 6-4 6-4 3-6 5-7 5-7 against Joao Fonseca.

The visibly disappointed at the post match conference, Paris Olympic gold medalist showed his true sportsmanship and extended heartiest wishes for the teenager.

In his first social media post after Roland Garros heartbreak, the third seed wrote, “An epic battle, @joaoffonseca. And a hard-fought victory you deserve. Best of luck for the rest of the tournament and the incredible career you have ahead of you.”

Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Raheem Sterling arrested: Former England star held on suspicion of drug driving
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
UFC fight night Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo preview, fight card, predictions
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?
Novak Djokovic French Open Exit: Is this the end of an era?
French Open Under Fire: Tennis players demand removal of dangerous courtside ads after injury
French Open Under Fire: Tennis players demand removal of dangerous courtside ads after injury
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Knicks Center’s status for NBA Finals
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Knicks Center’s status for NBA Finals
Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards
Indian Bike Driving 3D May 2026 cheat codes for exciting rewards
Lionel Messi set to break historic record after World Cup 2026 appearance
Lionel Messi set to break historic record after World Cup 2026 appearance
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 draws attention with Korean war storyline
Naomi Osaka addresses possible Serena Williams' tennis return
Naomi Osaka addresses possible Serena Williams' tennis return
Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know
Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know

Popular News

Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'

Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover'

an hour ago
United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger

United Flight diverts to Madison due to unruly passenger

27 minutes ago
Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare

Prince George’s future takes surprising turn as bold prediction laid bare
2 hours ago