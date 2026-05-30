Novak Djokovic pens emotional post for Fonseca after French Open heartbreak 

Novak Djokovic shared a heartfelt message for Joao Fonseca after stunning defeat at the French Open.
The Serbain tennis star’s dreams for the record 25th Grand Slam shattered once again on Friday, May 29, after he was stunned by 19-year-old Brazilian in the third round of the tournament in Paris.
With Carlos Alcaraz injured and Jannik Sinner suffering a surprise defeat on Thursday, the 39-year-old became a big favorite for the title and everyone was hoping to see Djokovic lifting his 25th major trophy.
Djokovic loses five-set thriller 6-4 6-4 3-6 5-7 5-7 against Joao Fonseca.
The visibly disappointed at the post match conference, Paris Olympic gold medalist showed his true sportsmanship and extended heartiest wishes for the teenager.
In his first social media post after Roland Garros heartbreak, the third seed wrote, “An epic battle, @joaoffonseca. And a hard-fought victory you deserve. Best of luck for the rest of the tournament and the incredible career you have ahead of you.”