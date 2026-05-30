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Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional

Paula Abdul reacts to after her iconic song, 'Forever Your Girl' received royal recognition

Meghan Markles touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional
Meghan Markle's touching gesture to Paula Abdul leaves singer emotional 

Paula Abdul is over the moon after her iconic song, Forever Your Girl, received royal recognition.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex garnered massive attention after she dropped several throwback photos of her lavish wedding with Prince Harry "eight years ago."

To celebrate her eighth marriage anniversary, Meghan, 44, shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding, including a black-and-white shot of her and Harry, 41, in the cloisters of St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

She also reposted her snaps to her Instagram stories, where Her Royal Highness also added Paula's rendition, Forever Your Girl. 

Now, attending the 52nd American Music Awards at Las Vegas' MGM Grand on Monday, May 25th, the singer expressed her gratitude for the Duchess's sweet gesture.

Speaking with People, Paula said, "I always say I never take anything in my career for granted, and the amount of pinch me moments and tears that come from my eyes, it still exists every day."

"I pinched myself, and I was like, This is awesome. Well, it’s like I said, you never know. Little gems and moments can come in and bless your life," the Rush Rush crooner added.

On Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's anniversary, Paula Abdul also congratulated the couple, reposting the royal wedding photos. She wrote, "So sweet to hear Forever Your Girl over these beautiful memories."

Forever Your Girl was released as a single in 1989, after featuring as the title track of Paula's 1988 debut album.   

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