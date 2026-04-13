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Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity

Lauren Sánchez makes shocking baby confession after trouble marriage rumours with Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez expecting first baby? Author’s new confession sparks curiosity

Lauren Sánchez's surprising confession about planning a baby with husband Jeff Bezos has sparked curiosity.

According to Cover Media, the former journalist said she would love to welcome a child with the Amazon founder.

The 56-year-old in a recent interview told New York Times, "I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow. I would have a baby tomorrow."

The comments sparked baby rumours, however, a spokesperson immediately clarified to the outlet that Sánchez was not actually expecting a child with Bezos.


Talking about her relationship with the billionaire husband, the author added, “I talk about everything with him.”

The wide-ranging interview also dealt with Sanchez Bezos' daily life in the upscale private Miami island Indian Creek, which is often referred to as “Billionaire Bunker.”

She said she and her new husband begin each day by listing 10 things they are grateful for - with the added twist that they cannot repeat what they named the day before.

It is worth noting that Sánchez is already mum to three adult children from her previous relationships. She shares son Nikko, 25, with former NFL player Tony Gonzales.

She shares son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos, meanwhile, is a dad to three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez tied the knot in an extravagant and a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.

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