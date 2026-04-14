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Alani Nu faces legal storm amid major expansion and flavor rollouts

Alani Nu balances a $1.8 billion expansion with a historic legal battle over its marketing safety

Alani Nu faces legal storm amid major expansion and flavor rollouts
Alani Nu faces legal storm amid major expansion and flavor rollouts

Energy drink giant Alani Nu is making headlines this week as it navigates a high-profile legal battle while simultaneously pushing forward with its 2026 expansion.

A wrongful death lawsuit was recently filed in Texas on behalf of the family of 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, who suffered a fatal cardiac event in October 2025.

The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to adequately warn minors about the risks of high caffeine intake.

The family’s attorney, Benny Agosto Jr., stated that the marketing is “particularly deceptive” because it positions the product as part of a “healthy, active lifestyle” while concealing cardiac risks.


In response, Alani Nu defended its standards, stating: “Our products comply with applicable federal labeling requirements and our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18.”

Despite the legal scrutiny, the brand continues its rapid growth under its parent company, Celsius Holdings, which acquired Alani Nu for $1.8 billion.

Fans have something to look forward to as the company cements its 2026 lineup including the permanent return of “Cotton Candy” and “Strawberry Sunris.”

The brand also just launched its new “Cherry Bomb” flavor signaling its intent to remain a dominant force in the fitness beverage market.

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