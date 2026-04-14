Canelo Alvarez enrolls at USD: Why the boxing star is back in school

Boxing icon Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is proving he is just as ambitious in the classroom as he is in the ring.
The 35-year-old superstar has officially enrolled at the University of San Diego (USD) to pursue a degree in Business Administration, a move that comes while he recovers from recent elbow surgery.
The Mexican champion, who left school at age 15 to turn professional, shared his academic milestone on Instagram this week.
In a viral photo, Canelo is seen on campus holding a whiteboard listing his current goal as becoming a “Businessman” when he “grows up.”
Despite having a net worth exceeding $275 million, the fighter is taking his transition to the corporate world seriously.
On his first day, he sent an inspiring message to his millions of followers, stating, “It’s never too late to start. First day of school.”
While fans are cheering his intellectual pursuit, the “Class of 2027” student is not retiring just yet.
The World Boxing Council noted that this “Red Letter Day” aligns with his evolution as an entrepreneur, adding that his decision “proves that his discipline extends beyond boxing.”
Canelo plans to return to the ring this September.