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NASCAR honors Kyle Busch with emotional tribute at 2026 Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR community honored two-time champion Kyle Busch

NASCAR honors Kyle Busch with emotional tribute at 2026 Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR honors Kyle Busch with emotional tribute at 2026 Coca-Cola 600

In an emotional display of unity at the 2026 Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR community gathered at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor the life of two-time champion Kyle Busch, who passed away on May 21 at age 41 due to complications from sepsis.

Prior to the race, the Busch family - including wife Samantha and son Bexton – stood on the front stretch during a solemn tribute.

In a poignant moment that resonated with fans, 11-year-old Owen Larson stepped away from his own family to offer a comforting hug to his friend, Brexton.

This gesture of support highlighted the close-knit nature of the racing world during a time of intense sorrow.


Earlier, Kyle Larson expressed his deep respect for the late driver, stating that he always cherished their “great battles” and viewed Busch as “the bar we all measured ourselves against” and “a pure racer to the core.”

The tribute ceremony featured a missing man formation and the haunting sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace.”

As the racing world mourns a legend, the act of kindness between two young boys served as a powerful reminder that the NASCAR family stands together through the most difficult losses.

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