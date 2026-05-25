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Bianca Censori makes bold statement in daring outfit with Kanye West in LA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori break internet with fresh Los Angeles outing

Bianca Censori makes bold statement in daring outfit with Kanye West in LA
Bianca Censori makes bold statement in daring outfit with Kanye West in LA 

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's out-and-about have gone viral this time! 

The Bully hitmaker and his Australian architect wife made headlines with their daring joint appearance in Los Angeles.

Kanye, now known as Ye, and Bianca stepped out for a romantic dinner at the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel on Sunday, May 24.

During the night out, the 31-year-old Australian resident stunned onlookers by opting for a bold outfit that completely ditched pants.

Bianca, who secretly married Kanye in 2022, opted for a stylish bodysuit which she paired with a sparkling jacket, and revealing mini shorts.

For his part, the hip-hop mogul, 48, sported a brown jacket and white shirt, paired with matching leather shoes.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's controversial look: 

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Bianca and Kanye have showcased bold appearances, as they previously stepped out at a prestigious event with their most controversial look.

Last year in February, the couple broke the internet after the performance artist made a jaw-dropping, controversial red-carpet debut at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

At the time, she arrived in an oversized fur coat, Bianca suddenly dropped it to reveal she was wearing a completely sheer minidress with no undergarments.   

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