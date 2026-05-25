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Ray J knocked out in MMA debut after earlier health concerns

Ray J suffered a 26-seconds knockout loss, called his MMA debut fight scripted

Ray J knocked out in MMA debut after earlier health concerns
Ray J knocked out in MMA debut after earlier health concerns

Reality television star and singer Ray J made his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on May 23, 2026, at the “Brand Risk 14” event in Las Vegas but the match ended in a swift brutal defeat.

Facing off against internet personality Supa Hot Fire, Ray J was knocked out just 26 seconds into the second round after absorbing a clean combination of punches.

The lead-up to the fight was marked by intense public scrutiny regarding Ray J’s health.

Earlier this year, in January 2026, the 45-year-old alarmed fans by stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me,” after revealing he was struggling with severe heart issues and pneumonia.


Despite these health concerns, he remained determined to compete, defiantly telling a fan at a pre-fight event, “You want to see me die, bro? That’s why I’m putting it all in the ring.”

Following the knockout, a frustrated Ray J appeared to suggest the match was supposed to be scripted, telling his opponent:

“Damn bro, like that? For real, that’s janky as fk. We had a plan my n*gga, do you know how much money we lost?”

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