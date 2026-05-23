Abdul Carter calls out Jaxson Dart over Trump introduction at NY rally

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump at a New York rally has not only sparked external reactions but an unpredictable internal reaction too.
According to NBC News, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, who like Dart was a first-round pick in 2025, posted a Saturday morning message on Twitter after Dart debuted as pro-Donald.
“Thought this sh!t was AI,” Carter said. “What we doing man.”
Carter’s public complaint will make for some interesting text messages among Giants players and coaches this weekend.
Things will get even more interesting when the team reconvenes on Wednesday for the next cluster of OTA practices.
Months before the first game of his first season, it’s an unexpected test for coach John Harbaugh, who already has assumed a non-neutral position as to the man who has become one of the most polarizing political figures the nation has ever seen.