Kyle Busch cause of death reveal as NASCAR superstar’s family issues statement 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch died from complications of severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, his family announced.
“The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time,” Dakota Hunter, Kyle Busch Companies vice president, added.
Sepsis is the body’s “overwhelming and life-threatening response” to an infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The condition can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Sepsis can be triggered by any type of infection, even a minor one, and occurs when germs enter a person’s body and multiply, causing illness and damage to organs and tissues.