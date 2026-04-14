Mark Carney’s Liberals secure majority government after special election wins

Prime Minister Mark Carney has officially secured a majority government for the Liberal Party following a sweep of three federal by-elections held on Monday.
The victories in the ridings of University-Rosedale, Scarborough Southwest and Terrebonne push the Liberals to 172 seats providing the absolute majority needed to pass legislation without opposition support.
The win marks a major shift in Canadian politics as the Liberals had previously governed as a minority since the 2025 general election.
The path to this majority was bolstered by five recent floor-crossings from opposition member
Celebrating her victory in Toronto, a new MP Danielle Martin stated that:
“As of tonight, Mark Carney and our entire incredible Liberal team have earned an even more powerful mandate to continue building a better Canada.” She added that the result is “a mandate to get to work.
However, the opposition remains critical of how the majority was achieved.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre argued that the government was not won through a typical general election but “through backroom deals with politicians who betrayed the people who voted for them.”
With this new standing, Carney’s government is expected to remain in power until 2029.