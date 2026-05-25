Memorial Day 2026: Honoring America’s fallen heroes

Today, Monday, May 25, 2026, the United States observes Memorial Day, a solemn federal holiday dedicated to honoring military personnel who died while serving in the nation’s Armed Forces.
This year’s observance is particularly significant as it falls on the earliest possible calendar date for the holiday.
Across the country, communities are holding parades, cemetery visits and ceremonies to pay tribute to the fallen.
In an official proclamation, President Donald J. Trump emphasized the gravity of the occasion, stating:
“The greatest fighting force the world has ever known is built upon the extraordinary service of selfless men and women who safeguard our liberty and preserve our way of life.”
He further reminded citizens of the sacrifice made by modern service members noting that the nation remembers those who “lost their lives for freedom’s cause and we will never forget the cost.”
While the day is often celebrated as the start of summer, the President urged Americans to “join us in prayer for lasting peace in this volatile world.”
At 3:00 p.m. local time, the nation will participate in the National Moment of Remembrance, pausing to reflect on what the President described as the “enduring and perilously high cost of freedom.”