News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Iran damps ‘imminent’ deal talk after Rubio claims it could be finalized today

Marco Rubio claims US has ‘pretty solid things on table,’ signals at peace deal

Iran damps ‘imminent’ deal talk after Rubio claims it could be finalized today
Iran damps ‘imminent’ deal talk after Rubio claims it could be finalized today

Iran warned that an agreement to end the war with the United States was not imminent, after President Donald Trump raised and then lowered expectations that a deal may be close.

According to NBC News, Tehran acknowledged progress but played down the idea an announcement could come soon, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal was still possible Monday, May 25.

Trump was “not in a hurry” and won’t rush into “a bad deal,” Rubio said, speaking with reporters early Monday on an official visit to the Indian capital New Delhi.

Rubio said, “We’re either going to have a good agreement or we’re going to have to deal with it another way. We’d prefer to have a good agreement.”

The US has a “pretty solid thing on the table. As I said, we thought we might have some news last night, maybe today,” he added.

The US will give diplomacy every chance to succeed “before we explore the alternatives,” he said, without elaborating.

Trump echoed that message, writing in a social media post hours later that the deal with Iran “will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal.”

Trump said Sunday that he would not “rush into a deal,” a step back from earlier public statements from Trump and officials from both nations that indicated an announcement may be close.



Australian activists allege abuse after Gaza flotilla detention
Australian activists allege abuse after Gaza flotilla detention
Pope Leo warns AI risks ‘dominating humanity’
Pope Leo warns AI risks ‘dominating humanity’
Former SNP CEO Peter Murrell pleads guilty to £400,000 embezzlement
Former SNP CEO Peter Murrell pleads guilty to £400,000 embezzlement
Secret Service shoots, kills gunman at White House checkpoint
Secret Service shoots, kills gunman at White House checkpoint
Memorial Day 2026: Honoring America’s fallen heroes
Memorial Day 2026: Honoring America’s fallen heroes
Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports
Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports
Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped
Philippines unfinished building collapse: 1 dead over 20 feared trapped
Iran deal news: Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump backs dismantling Iran nuclear threat
Iran deal news: Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump backs dismantling Iran nuclear threat
Trump urges caution on US-Iran peace deal, tells negotiators ‘not to rush’
Trump urges caution on US-Iran peace deal, tells negotiators ‘not to rush’
Elon Musk endorses Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party, criticizes UK Labour
Elon Musk endorses Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party, criticizes UK Labour
Rubio reports ‘significant’ but not ‘final’ progress in US-Iran nuclear talks
Rubio reports ‘significant’ but not ‘final’ progress in US-Iran nuclear talks
María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela for 2026 presidential run
María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela for 2026 presidential run

Popular News

Lai Ka-ying makes history as first Hong Kong astronaut to launch into space

Lai Ka-ying makes history as first Hong Kong astronaut to launch into space
28 minutes ago
Australian activists allege abuse after Gaza flotilla detention

Australian activists allege abuse after Gaza flotilla detention
55 minutes ago
Iran damps ‘imminent’ deal talk after Rubio claims it could be finalized today

Iran damps ‘imminent’ deal talk after Rubio claims it could be finalized today
an hour ago