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Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports

Supreme Leader’s secrecy is creating challenges for ongoing peace negotiations

Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports
Iran’s Supreme Leader hiding in secret location, U.S. intelligence reports

According to U.S. intelligence, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently living in an undisclosed location to avoid assassination.

Following the death of his father in a strike on February 28, the new leader has taken extreme safety precautions, spending his time in highly fortified bunkers.

He is effectively cut off from the outside world, relying on a complex network of couriers to send and receive messages.

This secrecy is creating significant challenges for ongoing peace negotiations with the United States.


Iranian officials tasked with working with the Trump administration are struggling to communicate within their own government, leading to long delays in receiving responses from the top.

One U.S. official noted the absurdity of the situation, remarking:

“Watching them try to figure out how to talk to each other is almost like watching a sitcom. They are completely exasperated.”

The difficulty in reaching him is impacting the pace of potential agreements. As one official explained:

“This is why you see people saying things like, ‘The Supreme leader has agreed to the framework,’ or ‘We’re waiting to hear back on the final deal points.’ Every piece of information he receives is dated and there’s a lot of latency to his responses.”

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