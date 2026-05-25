Pope Leo warns AI risks ‘dominating humanity’

In a major new manifesto titles Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo XIV has issued a stark warning regarding the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.
Addressing the global community, the leader of the Catholic Church called for the urgent “disarming” of AI technology to prevent it from spiraling out of control.
Pope Leo highlighted the dangers of a world driven by a race for superior algorithms and vast data collection which he argues is often motivated by a desire for geopolitical or commercial dominance rather than the well-being of people.
He expressed deep concern that without moral and political guardrails, these systems could deepen global inequalities and exacerbate conflict.
“To disarms does not mean rejecting technology but preventing from dominating humanity,” the Pope wrote, emphasizing that progress should not be measured by efficiency or power alone.
Furthermore, he took a firm stance against the use of AI in military applications stating that “no algorithm can make war morally acceptable” and cautioning that it is “not permissible to entrust lethal” decisions to machines.
His message serves as a reminder that technology must remain a tool that serves human dignity rather than a force that replaces human agency.