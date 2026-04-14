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Rolex Pepsi officially retired: Prices surge as iconic red-and-blue bezel exits catalog

Rolex axes the legendary ‘Pepsi,’ sending secondary market prices into orbit

Rolex Pepsi officially retired: Prices surge as iconic red-and-blue bezel exits catalog
Rolex Pepsi officially retired: Prices surge as iconic red-and-blue bezel exits catalog

In a move that has stunned the watch world at Watches and Wonders 2026, Rolex has officially discontinued the GMT-Master II “Pepsi.”

The legendary red-and-blue bezel model, a staple of the brand since 1955 has been removed from the official catalog ending months of frantic speculation.

Industry experts believe production hurdles with the two-tone ceramic bezel played a role.

Reports confirm that “achieving the red-and-blue combination is more complex than other variants,” leading to the quiet exit of both the steel and white gold versions.


While fans hoped for a new “Coke” model to take its place, Rolex instead focused on its 100th anniversary proving that “the brand answers to no one.”

The secondary market has reacted instantly with prices for existing models soaring as collectors realise the “Pepsi is dead (again)” for now.

Authorised dealers are now left to deliver the news to those on years-long waitlists that their dream watch is gone.

As one analyst noted, “the red bezel is now absent for the first time in the Cerachrom era,” marking a massive shift for the most famous travel watch in history.

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