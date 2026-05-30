Madonna breaks internet with spicy confession about her 'best lover' 

Madonna has raved about one past relationship that is still on her mind!
Meanwhile, promoting a queer dating platform, Grindr, the Material Girl crooner answered some spicy questions, including the one that is now breaking the internet.
In the interview, released on Friday, May 29th, Madonna asked to share her best lover from her brief dating history.
Responding to the question, the Popular hitmaker, 67, made a racial confession that she "only wants to name dead people."
She then slowly murmured it was John Kennedy Jr. who was his best lover, and with whom she was most comfortable.
During her interview, the critically acclaimed musician also talked about the discrimination towards the queer community. She said, "When I first came to New York and started seeing, especially at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic,"
"I saw how s*** people were to gays, and that‘s all I wanted to do is take care of them and fight for them and give them courage," Madonna noted.
She added, "When I was coming up, they were my ride-or-dies. I didn‘t feel judged by them."
Fans lashed out on social media, after Madonna's confession:
Notably, Madonna's deeply private admission about John F. Kennedy Jr. sparked buzz on the internet, with netizens saying, its "weird" to share these private details of her romance.
Another commentator added, "Why! Just why does Madonna feel the need to express this to the public ever, but especially when he is no longer here? What does this do for her, really?? No class, Madonna!"
"Is nothing private anymore?" another bashed the musician for revealing private details of his past relationship.
Madonna and John Kennedy Jr. romance timeline:
Madonna and John Kennedy Jr began dating in the late 1980s.
The couple crossed paths and began their fling during the singer‘s divorce from her ex-husband, actor Sean Penn.
A decade later, after his high-profile break-up with the singer, the lawyer died in a plane crash at the age of 38 on July 16th, 1999, alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.