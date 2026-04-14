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Colorado River tragedy: California man drowns while retrieving hat

San Marcos man loses life over hat after entering the Colorado River without a lifejacket

Colorado River tragedy: California man drowns while retrieving hat
Colorado River tragedy: California man drowns while retrieving hat

A California man is dead after going into the Colorado River near Davis Camp to retrieve a hat that had blown off a pontoon boat.

Authorities said San Marcos man lost his life Monday in an apparent accidental drowning in the Colorado River.

Witnesses reported that Kristopher Logan, 26, entered the river from a pontoon boat in the late morning in an attempt to retrieve a hat that had blown off near Davis Camp Park in northwestern Arizona, went underwater and did not resurface, according to police.

A dive team with the Bullhead City Fire Department located and recovered Logan's body, officials said.

"The drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature," the Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement posted on social media. "The victim was not wearing a life jacket. We offer our sincere condolences to the family."

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