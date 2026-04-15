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Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline

Android users can now select their payment method for the $135M cellular data settlement before the May 29 deadline

Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline

Google has reached a preliminary $135 million settlement to resolve a long-running class-action lawsuit.

The case, Taylor et al. v. Google LLC, alleged that the tech giant “free-ridden” off cellular data paid for by users.

According to the lawsuit, Android devices secretly transferred data in the background, even when apps were closed or screens were locked, to support Google’s advertising business.

While the company denied any wrongdoing, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda stated, “We are pleased to resolve this case which mischaracterized standard industry practices that keep Android safe.”


He added that Google is now “providing additional disclosure to give people more information about how our services work.”

Approximately 100 million US residents who used Android devices with cellular data plans since November 12, 2017 may qualify for a payment.

Though some estimates suggest a cap of $100 per person, legal experts expect individual payouts to be much smaller once millions of claims are processed.

Glen Summers, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, noted in a court filing that the payout is likely the “largest ever in a conversion case.”

A final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026, before payments can be issued.

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