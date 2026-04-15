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Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’

‘True allies must have the courage to say when you disagree,’ said Meloni

Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’

President Donald Trump has sparked a diplomatic firestorm after sharply criticizing one of his closest European allies, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a recent interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera, Trump expressed deep frustration over Italy’s refusal to support US military strikes against Iran.

The President did not hold back, stating, “I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage but I was wrong.” The rift deepened after Meloni defended Pope Leo XIV against Trump’s earlier criticisms.

Trump fired back calling Meloni’s stance “unacceptable” and claiming “She does not care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.”


Trump also accused Italy of wanting the US to do heavy lifting for European energy security noting that Italy depends on American protection for oil routes.

He added that “Meloni does not want to help us with NATO” and described the alliance as a “paper tiger” when members refuse to participate in conflict.

Meloni responded by stating that true allies must have the “courage to say when you disagree” signaling a significant cooling in their previously warm relationship.

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