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United Airlines pilot honored with water cannon salute at O’Hare on retirement

United Airlines Pilot Capt. Jolanda Witvliet receives heartwarming tribute on retirement

United Airlines pilot honored with water cannon salute at O’Hare on retirement
United Airlines pilot honored with water cannon salute at O’Hare on retirement

A beloved United Airlines pilot stationed in Chicago received a very special sendoff into retirement.

According to CBS News, Capt. Jolanda Witvliet was honored with a water cannon salute at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, May 24.

Born in the Netherlands, Capt. Witvliet chose her final fight from Amsterdam back to Chicago, landing Saturday afternoon. After the plane touched down, her crew told part of her incredible story.

Capt. Witvliet wanted to become a pilot after she won a writing contest. The prize was controlling a plane for a couple of minutes.

United Airlines pilot honored with water cannon salute at O’Hare on retirement

Witvliet was hooked, but the instructor told her girls could not be pilots. Witvliet's journey eventually brought her to a fight school in the US.

Her colleagues said she was "a mentor, teacher, friend, mother figure, coach, and most importantly like family." Witvliet has been a United Airlines pilot since 1990.

Her flight on Saturday was full of friends and family who tagged along to be on her final flight.

In the United States, pilots have to retire at the age of 65 and Witvilet is all set to celebrate her 65th birthday in next week.

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