News
News

Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’

Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore’s heroic act saved students’ lives

Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’
Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’

Newly released video shows the moment an Oklahoma high school principal confronted and tackled a gunman after he opened fire inside the school.

The footage shows Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore confronting the suspect, identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, after he walked into the building on April 7, Fox News reported.

Moore was shot in the leg during the confrontation and was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

The video also shows someone opening a door and allowing the suspected shooter into the building.


The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) told Kfor-tv it does not believe the individual was working with the suspect.

A spokesperson said that investigators have not determined whether the person who opened the door was a student or staff member.

An OSBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital there are no other suspects in the incident.

Authorities said the shooting unfolded around 2:21 p.m., prompting a lockdown until officers cleared the scene. Moore and other staff subdued the gunman until law enforcement arrived and arrested Hawkins.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Hawkins entered the school carrying two loaded semi-automatic pistols.

Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Roman Gofman appointed as new Mossad Director: Everything you need to know
Roman Gofman appointed as new Mossad Director: Everything you need to know
Blue Origin outpaces Space X: New Glenn set for April 17 launch as Starship V3 faces delays
Blue Origin outpaces Space X: New Glenn set for April 17 launch as Starship V3 faces delays
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
Google’s $135 Android data settlement: How to claim your payout before the deadline
Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade
Trump hints at Iran peace talks in Pakistan amid US naval blockade
Trump ‘shocked’ after Italian PM Meloni calls pope’s criticism 'unacceptable'
Trump ‘shocked’ after Italian PM Meloni calls pope’s criticism 'unacceptable'
Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump
Iran and US may resume negotiations over next two days, says Trump
Eric Trump to join Trump on key China trip amid past criticism on Hunter Biden
Eric Trump to join Trump on key China trip amid past criticism on Hunter Biden
Three ships pass through Strait of Hormuz amid US, Iran blockade
Three ships pass through Strait of Hormuz amid US, Iran blockade
Hampshire College announces permanent closure after 2026 fall semester
Hampshire College announces permanent closure after 2026 fall semester
Titanic hero’s rare gold watch to fetch over $100k at England auction
Titanic hero’s rare gold watch to fetch over $100k at England auction

Popular News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
55 minutes ago
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'

Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
an hour ago
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow

Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
37 minutes ago