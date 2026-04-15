Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’

Newly released video shows the moment an Oklahoma high school principal confronted and tackled a gunman after he opened fire inside the school.
The footage shows Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore confronting the suspect, identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, after he walked into the building on April 7, Fox News reported.
Moore was shot in the leg during the confrontation and was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.
The video also shows someone opening a door and allowing the suspected shooter into the building.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) told Kfor-tv it does not believe the individual was working with the suspect.
A spokesperson said that investigators have not determined whether the person who opened the door was a student or staff member.
An OSBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital there are no other suspects in the incident.
Authorities said the shooting unfolded around 2:21 p.m., prompting a lockdown until officers cleared the scene. Moore and other staff subdued the gunman until law enforcement arrived and arrested Hawkins.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Hawkins entered the school carrying two loaded semi-automatic pistols.