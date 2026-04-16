News
News

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

A surprise ICE arrest of Meenu Batra sparks a due process battle over decades old immigration orders

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents
Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

Meenu Batra, a 53-year-old Indian-origin court interpreter who has lived in the United States for 35 years remains in federal custody after a surprise arrest by ICE agents.

Batra, a widow and mother of four US citizens was detained on March 17 at Harlingen International Airport while traveling to Wisconsin for work.

Despite having valid work authorization and a legal status known as “withholding of removal,” plainclothes agents stopped her claiming she was in the country illegally.

“And I said, ‘No, sir, I have documents with me, in my bag right now,” Batra recalled of the encounter.

However, agents cited a deportation order from 2000.


Recalling her confusion, she stated, “I am here and I am legal and will not be removed, so I have nothing to worry about. And I can live and I can work. And that is all I wanted to do.”

Now held at the El Valle Detention Center, Batra describes a climate of constant fear: “Every single day, you can’t sleep because you’re afraid when you go to bed, where you’re going to wake up.”

Her lawyers have filed to habeas corpus petition arguing the detention violates her due process rights.

Tulsi Gabbard sends criminal referrals to DOJ over Trump impeachment whistleblower
Tulsi Gabbard sends criminal referrals to DOJ over Trump impeachment whistleblower
How to see the Northern Lights: Best times and states for tonight’s display
How to see the Northern Lights: Best times and states for tonight’s display
Allbirds stock surges 700% after struggling shoemaker rebrands as AI firm
Allbirds stock surges 700% after struggling shoemaker rebrands as AI firm
Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify
Pakistan’s Army Chief reaches Tehran as US-Iran mediation efforts intensify
JD Vance hit with backlash after VP warns Pope Leo XIV to ‘be careful’
JD Vance hit with backlash after VP warns Pope Leo XIV to ‘be careful’
Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding festivities begin, Ivanka posts update
Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding festivities begin, Ivanka posts update
Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit
Trump reveals US ‘permanently opening Strait of Hormuz’ for China ahead of visit
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event
JD Vance makes shocking Erika Kirk admission at Turning Point USA event
Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’
Pauls Valley High School shooting: See how Principal Moore ‘saved lives’
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Michigan Tornado Watch: Severe storms trigger warning in Ann Arbor and Detroit
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’
Trump slams ally Meloni over Iran war stance: ‘I thought she had courage but I was wrong’

Popular News

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents
7 minutes ago
‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault

‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault
23 minutes ago
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne make surprise move to outshine Harry and Meghan
2 hours ago