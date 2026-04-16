Meenu Batra ICE detention: Indian origin interpreter held despite legal documents

Meenu Batra, a 53-year-old Indian-origin court interpreter who has lived in the United States for 35 years remains in federal custody after a surprise arrest by ICE agents.
Batra, a widow and mother of four US citizens was detained on March 17 at Harlingen International Airport while traveling to Wisconsin for work.
Despite having valid work authorization and a legal status known as “withholding of removal,” plainclothes agents stopped her claiming she was in the country illegally.
“And I said, ‘No, sir, I have documents with me, in my bag right now,” Batra recalled of the encounter.
However, agents cited a deportation order from 2000.
Recalling her confusion, she stated, “I am here and I am legal and will not be removed, so I have nothing to worry about. And I can live and I can work. And that is all I wanted to do.”
Now held at the El Valle Detention Center, Batra describes a climate of constant fear: “Every single day, you can’t sleep because you’re afraid when you go to bed, where you’re going to wake up.”
Her lawyers have filed to habeas corpus petition arguing the detention violates her due process rights.