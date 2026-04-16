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Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz

US vessels in the strategic waterway are now prime targets, says Mohsen Rezaei

Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz
Iran warns it will sink US ships if Trump tries to ‘police’ Strait of Hormuz

A top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a defiant warning Wednesday threatening to destroy American warships if the US attempts to “police” the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guards commander told state television that US vessels in the strategic waterway are now prime targets.

Rezaei questioned the American military presence asking, “Mr. Trump wants to become the police of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this really your job? Is this the job of a powerful army like the U.S.?”


He warned that the U.S. fleet is in immediate peril, stating, “These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missile and have created a great danger for the U.S. military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them.”

The hardline adviser also welcomed the prospect of a U.S. ground invasion claiming “we would take thousands of hostages and then for each hostage we would get a billion dollars.”

Amid failing peace talks, Rezaei signaled his opposition to pausing the conflict noting “I am not in favor of extending the ceasefire at all and this is a personal view.”

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