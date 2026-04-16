UK prepares for possible food shortages amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

The United Kingdom is currently preparing for some possible food shortages that are likely to occur due to food supply disruptions if tensions associated with the Iran conflict worsen.
A source close to the matter told BBC that planning includes a worst-case scenario involving prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway used for trading-purposes globally.
Major concerns centre on the supply of carbon dioxide (CO2), which plays a vital role for food preservation and animal processing.
As per the source, the planning was not a prediction of upcoming situations and challenges linked to it.
Several industry leaders stated that the supply chains remain stable, increasing costs are a major concern.
The British Retail Consortium issued a warning that the escalating tensions are likely to cause economic turmoil, potentially leading inflationary pressure, while major retailers including Tesco stated there are no immediate accessibility issues.
Energy and fertiliser costs have already increased due to the ongoing crisis, which is likely to affect food production in the near future.
Moreover, the International Monetary Fund has cautioned that prolonged conflict could lead to economic turmoil worldwide.
Experts suggested food prices are likely to increase soon, even if supplies remain secure, as supply chain disruptions continue to unfold.