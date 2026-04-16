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Pete Hegseth quotes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Pentagon sermon, references Bible

Pete Hegseth quotes Ezekiel 25:17 ‘Pulp Fiction’ version during Pentagon sermon

Pete Hegseth quotes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Pentagon sermon, references Bible
Pete Hegseth quotes ‘Pulp Fiction’ in Pentagon sermon, references Bible

A prayer delivered by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared to paraphrase a speech from the cult class movie Pulp Fiction, rather than scripture.

According to The Independent, viewers watching Hegseth’s sermon during a Pentagon worship service on Wednesday were left scratching their heads and questioning whether he had just quoted Samuel L. Jackson’s famous monologue.

While discussing the Sandy 1 rescue mission, which brought back downed pilots stranded in Iran earlier this month, Hegseth urged his audience to join him in a prayer that he said was delivered at the start of the mission.

Hegseth said the prayer, “CSAR 25:17,” which stands for “Combat Search and Rescue,” is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17. He then urged his audience to pray with him.

Hegseth said, “The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil man. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children.”

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen,” he continued.


Meanwhile, The actual Ezekiel 25:17 reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Instead of the scripture Hegseth mentioned, his prayer appears to mirror the fictional Ezekiel 25:17 that Samuel L Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, delivered before killing a character in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

The sermon caught the attention of social media users who called the Defense Secretary out on the fake Bible passage.

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