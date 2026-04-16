Pope Leo XIV calls out ‘tyrants’ ravaging world as Trump feud escalates

Pope Leo XIV once again slammed world leaders for spending billions on war in new comments amid feud with US President Donald Trump.
According to The Guardian, pope in comments almost week-long feud with the White House over the US-Israel war on Iran has said that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants”
The first American-born pontiff did not mention Donald Trump by name, but used his speech in Cameroon on Thursday to denounce world leaders that invoke religion to justify violence against other nations.
His comments came as US bishops offered their full-throated support to the head of the Catholic church, who has been under fire from Trump for days after speaking out against the Iran war.
“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” Leo told a gathering at Saint Joseph Cathedral in the western city of Bamenda.
“They turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.
The unusually forceful statement from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, meanwhile, came after JD Vance, Trump’s vice-president and a converted Catholic, assailed Leo for speaking out against the war, in effect telling the pope to stay out of politics and “stick to matters of morality.”